Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

England named second best country to visit in 2020

By Press Association
22nd October 2019

By Neil Lancefield, PA Travel Correspondent

England has been named the world's second best tourist destination in 2020 due to its "timeless treasures".

Guide book firm Lonely Planet ranked the country as number two on its list of places to visit next year, behind only Bhutan.

The list, featured in the Best in Travel 2020 book, was compiled based on "topicality, unique experiences and wow factor".

The entry for England states: "Brexit uncertainties have dominated the headlines in recent years but one constant amid all the confusion has been the timeless treasures that England is famous for: the historic castles and cathedrals, the quaint villages and rolling countryside, and of course, the seaside.

"Taking a bracing walk on a windswept pier, eating delicious fish and chips, searching for marine life in rock pools, finding fossils in ancient cliffs, building sandcastles and dolphin-spotting on picturesque beaches are just some of the activities offered by the English seaside."

Lonely Planet noted that new sections of the England Coast Path are continuing to open, making it easier for people to explore the country's coastline.

Once complete, it will be one of the world's longest continuous walking trails at nearly 3,000 miles.

Number-one ranked Bhutan in the Himalayas plans to become the first fully organic nation by 2020.

Other countries in Lonely Planet's top five were North Macedonia in south-east Europe, the Caribbean island of Aruba and Africa's eSwatini.

