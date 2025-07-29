Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Jul, 2025

Local News

Environmental groups call for stronger tuna regulations as anglers seek commercial quota

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
29th July 2025

With the Atlantic Bluefin tuna season set to reopen next week, local environmental groups have raised concern over regulations and conservation, while anglers have highlighted the need for a commercial quota. The first part of the tuna season closed earlier this month with 64 sports anglers catching 122 tunas weighing 23,755 kg. The highest total...

