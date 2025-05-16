Environmental Safety Group marks 25 years of advocacy and impact
In today’s edition, Environmental Safety Group founding member Janet Howitt looks back at their beginnings and work over the past 25 years. 25 years ago today, Janet Howitt co-founded the Environmental Safety Group (ESG) when campaigning about nuclear submarine HMS Tireless paying a visit to the Rock on May 16, 2000. In brief, Ms Howitt’s...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here