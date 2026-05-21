Schoolchildren invited to name new electric shuttle buses

Schoolchildren in Gibraltar are being invited to name eight new electric shuttle buses that will operate in the Upper Town and Upper Rock Nature Reserve.

The Government of Gibraltar said the “Name That Bus” competition is aimed at encouraging creativity, environmental awareness and support for sustainable transport.

The new fully electric shuttle buses form part of a wider strategy to reduce traffic congestion and vehicle emissions in the Nature Reserve while improving the visitor experience.

Children across Gibraltar’s schools are being encouraged to submit fun, imaginative and environmentally inspired names for the new buses.

The winners will each receive a prize, with the winning child’s class enjoying a VIP educational tour of the Upper Rock Nature Reserve and sites.

Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Transport, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to involve our young people directly in one of Gibraltar’s important green initiatives.”

“We want our children to feel part of the future of sustainable transport in Gibraltar whilst also encouraging creativity, environmental awareness and pride in our natural environment.”

“These new electric shuttle buses represent a major step forward in reducing the environmental impact of transport within the Town area and the Nature Reserve and preserving this unique area for future generations.”

“I very much look forward to seeing the imaginative ideas our school children come up with.”

Entries should include the child’s name, school and class and must be submitted by email to MT@GIBRALTAR.GOV.GI by June 13.

The Government said it was encouraging schools, teachers and parents to support the initiative and help inspire children to think green and embrace sustainable solutions for Gibraltar’s future.