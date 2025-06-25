Equality Ministry's Pride initiative ‘Closets are for Clothes, not People’ now on display

The Ministry of Equality’s Pride Month writing initiative, ‘Closets are for Clothes, not People’, is now on display in collaboration with the Trends Group.

As part of the initiative, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies were invited to submit short, personal reflections on the theme. These written pieces are now featured in the shopfront window of the main Trends store and are accessible to the public.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “I’m very happy with the response to this initiative and I’m extremely grateful to Bhisham Nihchalani for this joint collaboration. It’s been extremely uplifting to read the responses and I’m very pleased that participants have been happy to share their lived experiences and their thoughts in a way that has felt safe for them.”

“It is heartening to know too that there are many allies who support members of the LGBTQ+ community. I believe in a Gibraltar where everyone is of equal value and worth, regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity.”