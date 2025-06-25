Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Equality Ministry's Pride initiative ‘Closets are for Clothes, not People’ now on display

By Chronicle Staff
25th June 2025

The Ministry of Equality’s Pride Month writing initiative, ‘Closets are for Clothes, not People’, is now on display in collaboration with the Trends Group.

As part of the initiative, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies were invited to submit short, personal reflections on the theme. These written pieces are now featured in the shopfront window of the main Trends store and are accessible to the public.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “I’m very happy with the response to this initiative and I’m extremely grateful to Bhisham Nihchalani for this joint collaboration. It’s been extremely uplifting to read the responses and I’m very pleased that participants have been happy to share their lived experiences and their thoughts in a way that has felt safe for them.”

“It is heartening to know too that there are many allies who support members of the LGBTQ+ community. I believe in a Gibraltar where everyone is of equal value and worth, regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Most Read

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Feetham Brussels-bound for meetings ahead of European Parliament vote on EU high-risk list

Tue 24th Jun, 2025

Local News

Azopardi urges ‘realism and political honesty’ in treaty debate

Mon 23rd Jun, 2025

Local News

Agreement opens ‘huge and exciting potential’ for Gib airport

Fri 13th Jun, 2025

Features

Paamoa Community Choir holds summer concert

Tue 24th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Rooke loan repayments under way as project awaits fire safety clearance

25th June 2025

Local News
Autumn Bookmark Competition 2025 launched as part of cultural programme

25th June 2025

Local News
Therapeutic counselling introduced at HM Prison Gibraltar

25th June 2025

Local News
Unite the Union Gibraltar reaffirms support for LGBTQ+ community ahead of Pride Day

25th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025