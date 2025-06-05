Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Ethan Pulham – Gibraltar National Champion

By Stephen Ignacio
5th June 2025

Last Tuesday saw the Final GDA Ranking Tournament – the National Champion.
A total of fourteen players registered for the Tournament which would decide the final positions and determine who will be eligible to represent Gibraltar in international competitions.
Ethan Pulham was to claim the final title beating Juan Carlos Munoz in a tightly contested final.
Pulham was to beat Dylan Duo and Justin Hewitt, the latter finishing overal top of the table in the final ranking positions.

Quarter-Finals
The Quarter Finals
Justin Hewitt 4 - 2 Nico Bado
Ethan Pulham 4 - 0 Dylan Duo Jr
Juan Carlos Muñoz 4 - 1 Jyzen Garcia
Dyson Parody 4 - 0 David Francis

Semi-Finals
Both Semi-Finals were closer than the scores might suggest – Ethan managed to defeat Justin Hewitt 5 -1 and Juan Carlos Muñoz getting the better of Dyson 5 – 3.

Final
Ethan pulled out an early 3-1 lead before Juan Carlos was able to bring it to 3 – 2. Ethan then claimed two further legs to put him one away from victory at
5 – 2. Juan Carlos had other ideas and with some great scoring won the next three legs to level at 5 – 5. Ethan however held his nerve and won the match 6 – 5 with Juan Carlos sitting on 60.

High Finishes: Dyson Parody 146, Ethan Pulham 118
180’s: Ethan Pulham x 3, Justin Hewitt x 2, Nico Bado, David Francis, Juan
Carlos Muñoz, Dyson Parody x 1

FINAL RANKING POSITIONS
1 Justin Hewitt 90
2 Craig Galliano 79
3 Dyson Parody 69
4 Nico Bado 68
5 Ethan Pulham 63
6 Carlos Muñoz 58
7 David Francis 38
8 Justin Broton 31
9 Sean Negrette 24
10 Keith Medhurst Sr 23
11 Kean Olivero 18
12 Kirei Walker 18
13 Ethan Smith 17
14 Joseph Ward 17
15 Paul Penfold 16
16 Jyzen Garcia 12
17 Keith Medhurst Jr 12
18 Mark Walker 12
19 Graeden Busto 12
20 Liam Santos 11
21 Jarvis Bautista 11
22 Colin Torres 9
23 Kale Francis 8
24 Darren Olivero 7
25 Casey Dyer 7
26 Dylan Duo Jr 6
27 Joseph Andrades 6
28 Shaine Martinez 6
29 Nick Garcia 6
30 Nicholas Cumbo 6
31 Dylan Duo Sr 5
32 Jose Ruiz 5
33 Harry Parody 3
34 Jason Segui 3
35 Liam Asquez 3
36 Dylan De Los
Santos 2
37 Karl Mena 2
38 Klayton Monteverde 1
39 Olly Pratts 1
40 Jayc Alecio 1
41 Joseph Sanchez 1
42 Roy Asquez 1
43 Peter Martinez 1
44 Kyle Montovio 1
45 Trevor Roman 1

