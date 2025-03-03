Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Ethan Pulham Storms Into 5th Place At JFC Foundation Tour

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd March 2025

Young Gibraltarian darts sensation, Ethan Pulham, delivered a stellar performance at the JDC Foundation Tour events in Coventry, UK, propelling himself into 5th place in the order of merit. Competing against a field of 206 talented young darters, Pulham showcased his remarkable skill and determination across four fiercely contested events.

Strong Start and Steady Progress
On the first day, Pulham advanced to the last 32 in both Foundation Tour events 1 and 2, earning crucial ranking points while setting the stage for even greater achievements. These early successes helped him settle his nerves and gain momentum.

Thrilling Final and Quarterfinal Finish
Pulham truly found his rhythm on the second day, battling his way to the final of the 3rd event. In an unforgettable showdown, he staged a spectacular comeback from 4-0 down, narrowly losing 5-4 in a nail-biting finish. Undeterred, he continued his impressive form by reaching the quarterfinals of the 4th event, displaying remarkable consistency and high-caliber darts, including a series of 180s and top-quality checkouts.

Rising Through the Ranks
Pulham’s outstanding weekend performance has catapulted him to 5th place in the order of merit, positioning him as a strong contender for a top 4 finish and a coveted spot on the JDC Advanced Tour. His relentless pursuit of excellence has not only brought him individual success but also immense pride to his home nation, Gibraltar.

A Star in the Making
Pulham’s journey at the JDC Foundation Tour demonstrates his growing prowess and potential on the international darts stage. His tenacity and sportsmanship have earned him admiration from fans and competitors alike.

What’s Next?
With his eyes set on climbing even higher in the rankings, Pulham’s next challenge will be to secure his place among the top 4. If his performance in Coventry is any indication, this rising star is well on his way to achieving greatness.

