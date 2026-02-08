Europa beats College in match players called to be abandoned

Saturday saw the Gibraltar Football League among the few outdoor sports to take place in Gibraltar.

With a weather advisory in place as Storm Marta brushed over the territory, Europa faced College 1975 at the Europa Sports Complex — a match many believed should have been cancelled due to the weather warning. Referee Barcelo was, however, of a different opinion, allowing play to continue.

Ten minutes into the match, Europa broke on a three-v-one counter. As the attacker entered the penalty area, the surface and the pace of the sprint combined to see him slip, giving possession away.

The conditions were atrocious. Once again, a storm — this time Storm Marta — dictated how the game could be played.

Europa, knocked out of the Rock Cup, faced former associate club College 1975. College were looking to find a path into the top six, although it was an almost impossible task. For Europa, this was a must-win match, as dropping points would push them further away from the top two. With St Joseph’s now out of the Rock Cup, only Lincoln Red Imps stood between third place in the league and a European qualification spot. Either way, second or third place remained Europa’s only realistic options if they were not to win the title — something that already looked impossible.

With winds reaching 75 km/h and corner flags close to bending to the ground, floated crosses and dead-ball situations were near impossible. Early minutes were repeatedly disrupted as players struggled to keep the ball still. For perhaps the first time, the referee did not even bother ordering free kicks to be retaken as the ball repeatedly rolled away.

Players appealed for the match to be abandoned, but there was no change in the referee’s stance. Binet was fortunate not to receive a card around the 20th minute after a late challenge once the ball had already been played, leaving a College player in agony.

Europa, playing in pink, began to adapt better to the conditions, opting for shorter passes and keeping the ball on the ground, which provided some fluidity. College 1975 were forced to defend deep, repeatedly losing possession through long clearances.

The wet surface continued to cause issues, with Europa missing another three-v-two break as the final pass skidded away from Parody’s reach on the right. With the centre of the Europa Sports Complex largely unshielded from the wind, play down Europa’s left flank — kicking south — became almost impossible, forcing most of the game toward the stands.

On the half-hour mark, Europa goalkeeper Lopez had to react quickly to a careless back pass, swept dangerously by the wind. He was forced into a risky clearance that fell just metres outside the penalty area, though no further danger followed.

As thunder rolled over the stadium and the downpour intensified, players once again questioned the referee’s decision to continue with ten minutes remaining in the first half. After 37 minutes, the match was finally abandoned, with conditions deemed too dangerous for play.

Around fifteen minutes later, the wind and rain eased enough for play to resume, allowing the final minutes of the first half to be completed. Europa emerged strongest from the brief pause, using short passes and composure to dominate possession and push College back into their own half.

As the two minutes of added time were signalled, lightning returned. Players stood momentarily still as lightning struck over Europa Point. Play continued, with Europa registering their first shot on goal before the half came to an end — leaving serious concerns over whether the match should have continued with lightning nearby and the floodlights already switched on.

The second half resumed with calmer conditions, though rain continued to fall. Europa again started strongly, but College showed how easily the wet surface could allow a long ball to skid through for a quick counter.

Tensions remained high, creating an edgy atmosphere. The conditions arguably suited College 1975, who matched Europa physically and remained a threat while the score stayed level. Despite Europa’s dominance in possession, Lopez was again called into action, acting as a sweeper as long balls threatened quick breaks.

Playing against the wind, Europa were battling both their opponents and the elements. Progress forward was slow, and clear chances were hard to come by.

It was not until the 55th minute that a floated ball into the goalmouth caused concern for the College keeper, drifting dangerously toward an onrushing Europa attacker before being gathered. Two minutes later, Europa had a shot blocked, with the rebound flashing across the face of goal without a touch to turn it in.

College’s first attempt on target came in the 60th minute — a weak effort, but their first of the match. Europa responded quickly, with substitute Adair going close from just outside the six-yard box, his effort drifting wide.

College 1975 were increasingly penned into their own half as Europa applied sustained pressure. The breakthrough finally came in the 67th minute when Gonzalez broke the deadlock. A floated cross from Quintana into the six-yard box took a deflection off Gonzalez’s shin and squeezed past the keeper at the near post.

A cleverly chipped free kick to Adair in the 74th minute led to a challenge as he brought the ball under control, prompting appeals for a penalty. Barcelo waved them away and allowed play to continue.

Europa made further changes, looking not only to protect their lead but to force a second goal. College responded with substitutions of their own, adding energy as the rain intensified in the closing stages.

In the final five minutes of regulation time, College pushed urgently for an equaliser. Long free kicks from their goalkeeper near the halfway line posed little threat beyond forcing Europa deeper, with high balls comfortably dealt with by the defence.

Three additional minutes were added, with Europa seeing out the match to secure all three points. The victory moved Europa to within one point of Mons Calpe, who sat third on 40 points, with both sides having played the same number of matches.