Europa bow out of Champions League
In a soaked Rajko Mitić stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Gibraltar’s Champions League representatives Europa were to bow out of the Champions League against former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade. The match had already been described as a difficult one in which even Rafael Escobar, Europa’s head coach had hoped for one of football’s 90min...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here