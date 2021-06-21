Europa Futsal heads to Futsal Champions league
Europa FC became the first league club to have two teams playing in UEFA competitions in the same season with its Futsal team crowning themselves First division champions. Breaking what has been a trend during the past years in which Lynx FC Futsal had claimed the title to head to UEFA Futsal Champions League, Europa...
