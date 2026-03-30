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Mon 30th Mar, 2026

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Sports

Europa HC claim league title - Sixth in a row

By Stephen Ignacio
30th March 2026

Europa Women’s HC claimed their sixth league title, completing another double (cup and league) campaign as they once again stamped their superiority on the league.
Undefeated, and still with a match to play, Europa made little effort of it on Saturday as they cruised to a 4-0 victory against Titans.
The latter, a much-improved side now starting to challenge more firmly on the field, were to hold out well with a solid defensive performance.
However, Europa’s continued pressure and the quality of players such as new signing Gourley were to mark the difference between the two.
Gourley was instrumental, providing an assist before scoring herself. Olivero, with a brace, once again showed an alertness that produced the goals, with De Torres adding another to the delight of the small group of supporters who had turned up to watch Europa lift the trophy.
The match did see some tension on the field, with controversy over the umpiring after a player was yellow-carded despite having been struck by a stick and then shoved. Europa supporters expressed their discontent, which only seemed to lead to further controversy as decisions went against the league champions.
Playing in third gear for most of the match, Europa eventually sparked into a more focused mindset, showing greater sharpness up front as the goals came more fluidly.
The green and blacks now prepare for their European campaign, having secured another season in EuroHockey with their sixth title.

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