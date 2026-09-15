Europa Point deal Lions blow

Riding high after last season’s results, Lions stepped into their match with Europa Point with confidence. However, whilst this was to be a feast of goals, it was not to be quite as Lions had forecast.

An early seventh-minute goal from Kyle Livingstone kept Lions’ faith in their strengths to gather the three points alive.

Building from the back, Lions saw a floated ball met well by Livingstone, who headed in from behind the Europa Point defence.

Lions maintained their pressure up front but were to find themselves on the back foot as Europa Point searched for the equaliser and started to make headway into Skuza’s penalty area.

After several attempts, with Skuza making a great save in the 20th minute and several half-chances going wide of their target, Europa Point finally found the equaliser through Mutic.

Breaking from the back, Europa Point had the Lions defence chasing on their heels, but they were only able to block the first shot. The ball fell at Mutic’s feet, who, with great composure, tapped past Skuza with a side-step finish for the equaliser.

Although Lions had their chances, they had to wait until the 53rd minute for their second, with Cardosa producing a great header into the top corner.

Making changes, Europa Point transformed the match when they found the net for a second time in the 61st minute. A mistake in defence saw Lions lose possession, with Mutic adding his second of the day with a top-corner finish from the edge of the box. Skuza was unable to reach the ball, even though he stretched to try and tip it over.

An entertaining encounter, with both sides searching for a winner, saw opportunities at both ends.

It was Europa Point who were to deal the final blow with two goals in quick succession.

A corner kick floated to the back post and headed back into the six-yard box was first blocked and then finally driven in by Nader, in what was his first touch since coming on just minutes earlier.

It was another substitute, Holmqvist, who was to add a fourth for Europa Point just two minutes later. Skuza was unable to hold on to a shot from outside the penalty area, gifting Holmqvist with the ball. The latter gladly collected and controlled it on the run before tapping into an empty goal.

Europa Point secured a 4-2 victory against the odds, dealing Lions their first defeat of the season.