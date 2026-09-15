Magpies jump to lead table

Having already drawn against Lions Gibraltar and Europa, and beaten Lynx – three clubs expected at the start of the season to be challenging for the top six – coming up against Hound Dogs was to be a test of how consistent the team would be.

They were to prove to be solid on the ground with a convincing 4-0 victory which will boost morale further as they prepare to take on College 1975 next.

The Magpies were quick off the mark, with a sixth-minute goal from Grachev setting the tone.

Some chaotic defending allowed the ball to reach the forward when Skuza was nowhere near getting to it from a corner delivery. Grachev had an easy finish in a packed six-yard box.

Hound Dogs had to make an early substitution, with captain Wlech having to step off and be replaced by Skuza. They had little time to settle down as Magpies continued their momentum.

Del Rio found the back of the net in the 14th minute to give the Magpies a two-goal lead. A long throw from Britto was badly cleared by the Hound Dogs defence, with the Magpies running into the penalty box through Van Dyke, whose assist found Del Rio running in behind the defence.

The second half was to see Magpies controlling the pace once again from the start. Just four minutes after the break, a corner delivery from Chipolina was again badly cleared by the Hound Dogs defence and found its way back to Chipolina. Striking the ball across goal, Julian Britto stepped in to tap in unmarked just feet from the goal line.

Although Hound Dogs tried to get back into the game, Magpies were in dominant form.

In the 63rd minute, sitting back and stealing the ball by the halfway line, Dalton was set free to run on goal with Chipolina alongside him. The Hound Dogs defence was left behind. Dalton unselfishly passed to Chipolina, who pushed in the fourth and final goal of the match.

Magpies could have added to their tally but were happy to sit back with the result secured.