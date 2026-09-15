Glacis United find first win of season against Lynx

Probably one of the tightest contests in the Gibraltar Football League this weekend, Glacis United and Lynx had to wait until the final minutes to decide a winner.

The match was to see an early pause for a clash of heads, which saw both Glacis and Lynx players needing treatment from their respective physios.

The first half was to see Lynx goalkeeper Jamie Robba busy in the early part of the match. Robba made a good save in the 15th minute, getting an arm to the ball on the very line to stop Glacis from breaking through.

Although Glacis looked to have the better of the possession, Lynx had their own chances. Tensions on the pitch were rising, with a Glacis player lucky not to have been booked after a deliberate push off the ball in front of the referee. The dramatics from the tumbled player more than likely played a part in the decision not to take any further action.

The off-the-ball tensions were evident, with a number of yellow cards eventually being shown.

There was very little separating the two sides.

The fouls and tensions continued, but it was not until the 52nd minute that the first yellow was shown. A harsh challenge on Ruiz saw a yellow card shown, which itself seemed lenient considering it was a two-footed challenge.

Lynx had some early chances in the second half but once again failed with the finish.

With both sides still level as they entered the final minutes, it was surprising to see no red card shown on the day against either side.

Lynx found themselves penned back in the final minutes of the second half. Glacis found a way through with a low pass across the defensive wall which left Robba exposed just feet from goal. Substitute Molina provided the final touch in front of goal, sending Glacis into the lead.

Protecting their narrow lead, Glacis were to secure their first win of the season.

Lynx, having drawn one match and lost their other two, remain at the foot of the table alongside Hound Dogs, with just the solitary point to show for their efforts.