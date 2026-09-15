Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Glacis United find first win of season against Lynx

By Stephen Ignacio
15th September 2026

Probably one of the tightest contests in the Gibraltar Football League this weekend, Glacis United and Lynx had to wait until the final minutes to decide a winner.
The match was to see an early pause for a clash of heads, which saw both Glacis and Lynx players needing treatment from their respective physios.
The first half was to see Lynx goalkeeper Jamie Robba busy in the early part of the match. Robba made a good save in the 15th minute, getting an arm to the ball on the very line to stop Glacis from breaking through.
Although Glacis looked to have the better of the possession, Lynx had their own chances. Tensions on the pitch were rising, with a Glacis player lucky not to have been booked after a deliberate push off the ball in front of the referee. The dramatics from the tumbled player more than likely played a part in the decision not to take any further action.
The off-the-ball tensions were evident, with a number of yellow cards eventually being shown.
There was very little separating the two sides.
The fouls and tensions continued, but it was not until the 52nd minute that the first yellow was shown. A harsh challenge on Ruiz saw a yellow card shown, which itself seemed lenient considering it was a two-footed challenge.
Lynx had some early chances in the second half but once again failed with the finish.
With both sides still level as they entered the final minutes, it was surprising to see no red card shown on the day against either side.
Lynx found themselves penned back in the final minutes of the second half. Glacis found a way through with a low pass across the defensive wall which left Robba exposed just feet from goal. Substitute Molina provided the final touch in front of goal, sending Glacis into the lead.
Protecting their narrow lead, Glacis were to secure their first win of the season.
Lynx, having drawn one match and lost their other two, remain at the foot of the table alongside Hound Dogs, with just the solitary point to show for their efforts.

Most Read

Local News

Campaign urges public to ‘pause before you post’ after sudden deaths

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Brexit

‘Today it’s calm, but it’s relentless’, Llamas says of treaty rollout 

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Local News

GHA seeks permission for temporary ambulance service building

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Brexit

Nine countries delay full EES checks amid technical problems – report

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar U15 draw against host San Marino u15 in UEFA Development tournament

15th September 2026

Sports
Mons Calpe force draw against Lincoln Red Imps

15th September 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Padel faced defeat against Mexico and Sweden

15th September 2026

Sports
Magpies jump to lead table

15th September 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026