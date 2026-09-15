Saints take three crucial points against Europa’s challenge

Former Europa goalkeeper and league champion captain Javi Munoz was to be at the helm of a St Joseph side as they beat Europa in one of the top-of-the-table clashes.

Both sides had this summer qualified for European club competitions after finishing second and third in the table and are expected to once again be heading for a head-to-head battle to claim one of the four top spots this season.

Europa, who had won one of their first three matches in the league this season and drawn the other two, needed to show that they were ready to take on the challenge.

Saturday was to prove a disappointing one for the Green and Blacks as they fell 3-0 to the Blues on a windswept Europa Point.

St Joseph had already come up against Mons Calpe in their first match of the season, winning 2-1 and stamping their mark on the league. This, only their second league match of the season, was another big test which they were to pass.

The match, played at a high-intensity tempo from the start, saw Europa initially on par with their opponents, pushing them back into their half. Their final touch, however, was lacking, with Quintana’s second-minute attempt over the fence the first indicator.

St Joseph, confident in their composure, absorbed the pressure for the first 20 minutes before they struck two crucial blows.

Already they had sent a warning in the 15th minute, with Lopez forced to come out well to block a chase.

As they reached the 22nd minute, and already starting to gain ground on the field, St Joseph broke the deadlock. High pressure saw St Joseph keep Europa in their half, with a perfectly lobbed ball from Jurado into the path of Ferron. The former merely had to tap the ball over the keeper, who was outside his six-yard box, for the first goal.

Just four minutes later, St Joseph struck the second blow.

A corner delivery sent behind the defence, which Europa failed to clear, was sent back into the box where Torres Agar flicked the ball past the keeper with his head for the second.

Tensions on the field rose as the match progressed, with officials handing out yellow cards in an attempt to stamp out the growing tensions. Two of those cards were to see Europa head coach Di Piedi step into the stands early.

Europa failed to find that finishing touch and were punished in the 80th minute, despite having been handed a penalty in the 57th minute. Banda once again made a magnificent save from the penalty spot to deny Europa a goal.

Europa maintained the pressure but found themselves chasing after St Joseph upped the pressure, halting their progress after the hour mark.

Making little headway, Europa found themselves chasing back after St Joseph cleared the danger from a corner in the 80th minute.

Confronted by three defenders, Sanchez found his way between them and, with a powerful low shot, beat Lopez to seal the three points – a crucial second victory underlining St Joseph’s bid for the title.