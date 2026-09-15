Rodriguez tops table in eleventh Gibraltar Fishing Club competition of the season

The Gibraltar Fishing Club held their 11th competition of the season last Sunday, September 13, at the Detached Mole.

Due to the strong easterly wind, only 19 members took part in what ended as a poor, well below-average event when it came to fish catches.

Records show that this last competition was the worst in the last 15 years. Fish were off the feed, with very little activity during its eight-hour duration. Let’s hope the next competition on October 4, once again at the Detached Mole, is an improvement.

Regardless, and following one of the club’s many conservation projects, an undersized gilthead bream was successfully tagged and released back alive. The fish was caught by Lee Licudi, one of the club’s top anglers.

The day’s trophy winners were as follows:

Heaviest fish: Lee Licudi, with a 1.5-kilo grey mullet.

The top three with the most fish points were: 1st Alfred Rodriguez, 635 points; 2nd Christian Dalli, 495 points; and 3rd Dylan Dalli, 460 points.

The club would like to thank the Midtown Small Boats Marina and our boatpersons, father-and-son duo Nicky and David, for always being there for us.



Pictured Lee's gilthead bream tagged before release, Daniel with a nice white bream, and Christian with the only sheepshead bream of the day and his best white bream.