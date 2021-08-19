Europa start their Futsal Champions League campaign
Gibraltar Futsal league champions Europa headed for Latvia where they will be playing in the preliminary round qualifying group matches of the Futsal Champions League. Coach Kenneth Neale takes with him sixteen players six of which are home grown players. Europa face their first match this Saturday afternoon where they play Azeberjan Champions Arab in...
