Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa start their Futsal Champions League campaign

By Stephen Ignacio
19th August 2021

Gibraltar Futsal league champions Europa headed for Latvia where they will be playing in the preliminary round qualifying group matches of the Futsal Champions League. Coach Kenneth Neale takes with him sixteen players six of which are home grown players. Europa face their first match this Saturday afternoon where they play Azeberjan Champions Arab in...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas visit Gibraltar

Tue 17th Aug, 2021

Local News

Cannabis resin worth £13m seized at sea

Wed 18th Aug, 2021

Local News

Application filed for demolition and construction of Poca Roca house

Thu 19th Aug, 2021

Local News

Tourists stranded in Gib after easyJet flight diverted

Sat 14th Aug, 2021

UK/Spain News

Spanish firefighters tackle serious forest fire between Algeciras and Tarifa

Mon 16th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Jack Prior hitting new highs

19th August 2021

Sports
Gibraltar U21s in 3-3 against MAN 62

19th August 2021

Sports
It’s a different type of ‘ready’ for youth football this year

19th August 2021

Sports
Gibraltar darts players will be playing in Milton Keynes

18th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021