Europa underline their intent with comfortable win
Steven Cumming’s green and blacks once again brushed aside doubts over Europa’s bid for the title this season producing the type of performance which keeps them as true contenders for the title again. Facing a Europa Point side which had conceded ten goals the previous weekend against Europa’s eternal rivals Lincoln Red Imps, the green...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here