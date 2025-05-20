Europa Valmer Completes series comeback and take Gibraltar Basketball League Senior Men’s competition

Having trailed the three games series by loosing the first game Carlos Gonzalves Europa Valmer men’s team completed a comeback series win with a dominate Game 3 display. With the series tied at 1 game a piece everything was to play for in game 3 with the winner set to be crowned champions of the 2024/2025 season.

In front of a boisterous crowd at the tercentenary sports hall Europa Valmer took an early lead with an explosive start as the stormed to a 21-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. Andrew Yeates and Sam Buxton lead the charge, combing for 10 points while Bavaria struggled to find their rhythm.

The second period Bavaria rallied with Thomas Yome leading the way with 6 points. Bavaria reduced the deficit to only 6 points at the half trailing 33-27.

The Third period saw an evenly match contest with both teams defences locked in and keeping the quarter a low scoring affair with each team only managing 14 points. At the start of the forth Valmer only maintained a 6 point lead meaning everything was still to play for.

In a spectacular fourth period Europa unleashed their full potential outscoring the visitors 25-12. Sam Buxtons 7 points, alongside a series of the key plays, sealed the match with a final score 72-53.

The win confirmed Europa Valmer as 24/25 Gibraltar Basketball league champions.

(Europa Valmer 72- A. Yeates 19, S. Buxton 16, M. El Yettefti 14; Bavaria Blue Stars 53- T. Yome 13, A. Garcia 11)