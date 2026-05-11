Europa win first leg of Futsal Play-offs

In what was a tense and physical start to the Gibraltar Futsal Premier League play-off finals first leg, it was Europa who struck first after eight minutes on the clock through Consigliero.

A string of fouls accumulated by Lynx had led to a subsequent yellow card earlier on before Europa broke the deadlock.

Cobelo Dorado doubled Europa's lead within two minutes, with fouls accumulating on both sides before Lynx were able to reduce the deficit in the 20th minute through De Souza Franco.

This was, however, to be Lynx's solitary goal in the first leg of the play-offs, with Europa striking twice in the second half through Satisteban and finally Marquez Baptista.

With a 4-1 victory, Europa take the first leg of the play-offs and move closer to a return to the UEFA Futsal Champions League. The second leg is to be played this coming Saturday.

Images courtesy Gibraltar FA