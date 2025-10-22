Europa Women beat President’s XI selection as hockey season gets underway

Gibraltar Hockey’s season finally got underway with the first match played on Sunday as the annual President’s XI against the league champions, Europa, took place.

A humid, somewhat chilly grey Sunday morning greeted the teams for what was to be a high-quality match.

Europa, who had claimed the title once again and were now forming into a solid squad with players having been together for some five years, were the undisputed favourites. The President’s XI, a selection from across the rest of the women’s league, did not have much time to prepare for the match, having only recently been called upon. However, Diane Soussi Avellano, head of Titans and one of the top veterans in the league, was to cast her experience over the selection to provide a solid foundation through which they provided a game plan to counter Europa.

Concerns over the delays in starting the hockey season had been raised, especially within the women’s league, which had seen many young players already depart for their studies in the UK, depleting numbers.

End of October as it might have been, the President’s XI versus Europa did not disappoint. It was a strong start for Europa, with the President’s XI easing their way to gel together on the field in what was a highly competitive encounter.

Although 2-0 at halftime, with the goals scored in the first quarter, the match showed a lot of quality on the pitch.

It might have been a select XI, but as the match progressed there was a unity in play which provided a stern challenge for Europa.

The latter, well-grounded, had the strength in depth, but the select side showed composure and quality across the field that ensured the second half saw Europa stalled from running away with the match.

The President’s XI had their chances — notably in the third quarter when they came close, with the ball going just wide of the goal after slicing through Europa’s defence in what was the clearest chance to cut the deficit.

Some very good movements between the President’s XI caused Europa to backtrack and defend deep, not allowing for their usual determined offensive game. The selection looked to stamp their mark on the match with a goal, which was to become elusive for them.

It might have been a humid, cold early Sunday, but it was an entertaining match to watch.

As the match entered its final phases, tiredness started playing its part. The President’s XI began losing their form across some parts of the field, whilst Europa showed why they had won the title on consecutive occasions — a cohesiveness across the team, even when exhaustion was setting in, saw them increase their tempo.

Europa finally found their way to goal — a surge down the right on a counter broke through to put the ball into the middle and it was struck past the keeper. They were then to hit the post in the final minutes of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was to see Europa seal their victory. Early into the quarter, Europa grabbed a short corner and, well-executed, smashed it for another goal.

Keeping their momentum, Europa added yet another — putting the ball inside the goalmouth area, a scramble with the keeper facing three saw another goal as the ball lifted to the far post over the keeper’s reach.

Europa were now flowing confidently, and the President’s XI were showing the signs of disunity, with the team tiring and their structure breaking up in places.

Calls of “keep your form” came from the Europa sidelines as they too tired.

The President’s XI bench was now silent, the effort already having been enough.

Some determined keeping by the President’s XI kept Europa from scoring yet another, diving at feet and continuing to attack the ball to protect her goal.

But Europa kept at them, and finding the chance, smashed a final goal in to make it 6-0.

The score highlighted Europa’s strength in depth across the squad, but not one which overshadowed the quality the President’s XI had brought to the field themselves. The match, although with some signs of it being an early-season encounter, was a further tribute to the strengths in the women’s hockey league.