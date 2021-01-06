Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

European regulators recommend Moderna Covid-19 jab

A scientist working on the Moderna coronavirus vaccine

By Press Association
6th January 2021

By Ella Pickover, PA Health Correspondent

European health officials have recommended the use of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for the jab for adults.

British regulators – the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency – are still conducting a review on the vaccine.

Emer Cooke, executive director of EMA said: “This vaccine provides us with another tool to overcome the current emergency.

“It is a testament to the efforts and commitment of all involved that we have this second positive vaccine recommendation just short of a year since the pandemic was declared by WHO (World Health Organisation).

“As for all medicines, we will closely monitor data on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine to ensure ongoing protection of the EU public.

“Our work will always be guided by the scientific evidence and our commitment to safeguard the health of EU citizens.”

The decision comes just days after the end of the Brexit transition period.

As part of the transition period, until the end of December 2020, Covid-19 vaccine candidates authorised via the EMA would automatically be valid in the UK.

It is the second jab recommended by the EMA after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Most Read

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Local News

GHA eyes ‘mini-Nightingale’ if admissions persist

Tue 5th Jan, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar declares 'major incident' and goes into lockdown as virus cases surge

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Brexit

Political agreement reached for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Local News

CM announces lockdown as virus cases jump by 172

Fri 1st Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Newly re-elected Heritage Trust Chairman Keith Farrell looks forward to his tenure

6th January 2021

Features
Miss Gibraltar 2021 contestant recruitment now open

6th January 2021

Features
‘BEING WITH TREES’ – major art exhibition

6th January 2021

Features
Lost workout motivation? These expert tips will help you get back into at-home exercise

6th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021