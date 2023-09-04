Exhibition of ‘Cane-Yo’ artists opens tonight
An exhibition called ‘Rock and Paper’ featuring the works of over 20 artists from international collective Cane-Yo will formally open this evening at a launch event. The exhibition organised by Ace Art founder John-Paul Bautista includes artists from abroad and local artists, husband and wife, Karl and Chris-Anne Ullger. Across the walls of the Fine...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here