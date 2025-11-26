Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Exploring Gibraltar’s Northern Defences: schools step into history

By Chronicle Staff
26th November 2025

Pupils from Bishop Fitzgerald and Sacred Heart Middle Schools have taken part in educational visits to Gibraltar’s Northern Defences, joining guided sessions led by the site’s project manager, Carl Viagas, and Ministry for Heritage representative, Keith Sheriff.

The visits form part of an expanding outreach programme designed to connect local schools with Gibraltar’s evolving heritage landscape. Organisers say few places better demonstrate the layers of history beneath the Rock than the Northern Defences.

As students gathered beneath the walls of the Castle of Moorish origin, Mr Sheriff explained how the various lines of fortification were designed to defend Gibraltar across the centuries, from the Spanish bastions of the sixteenth century to the British bombproof galleries of the Great Siege.

“Every wall tells a story,” Mr Sheriff noted, pointing to the exposed masonry. “What you see here is not just stone it’s evidence of centuries of adaptation, conflict and survival.”

Recent works to clear vegetation have unveiled long-hidden elements of the fortifications, including the lower sections of the Muro de San Joseph, or Hanover Line, an eighteenth-century defensive wall connecting the Castle’s lower approaches. The project has improved accessibility and revealed the complex layering of walls and defensive positions, offering new insights into how the site evolved through successive military periods.

The visits have now become an integral part of Gibraltar’s Key Stage local history curriculum, encouraging students to explore their heritage first-hand. Teachers from both schools described the experience as a rare opportunity for pupils to combine classroom lessons with a real-world understanding of the Rock’s strategic geography.

At the King’s Gallery and Star Chamber, children were able to see the engineering that shaped Gibraltar’s defences, while outdoor areas provided space for group discussions overlooking the bay and the approaches to Landport Gate.

The Northern Defences project continues to reveal new aspects of Gibraltar’s built heritage, reinforcing its value as both a tourism site and an educational resource.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “Engaging our students with Gibraltar’s history in such a direct and meaningful way is invaluable. The Northern Defences offer a unique outdoor classroom where young people can see, touch and explore the layers of our past. I am delighted that our schools are taking full advantage of this heritage resource, and I want to thank the project team and the Ministry for Heritage for making these experiences possible for our children.”

Most Read

Local News

Govt to implement school phone ban as from January 2026

Wed 26th Nov, 2025

Local News

HMS Prince of Wales sails into Gib days after reaching ‘full capability’

Sun 23rd Nov, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Second phase of Bob Peliza Mews completion in 2027

Sat 22nd Nov, 2025

Local News

Drones disrupt flights on two consecutive days 

Tue 25th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar philately featured at Spanish Royal Academy session in Madrid

26th November 2025

Local News
SSAFA Gibraltar coffee morning to be held at King’s Chapel on December 4

26th November 2025

Local News
Santos appointed vice-chair of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s LGBT+ committee

26th November 2025

Local News
South District constituency meeting to be held on December 4

26th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025