Extension planned for St Martin’s School to support growing pupil numbers

The Government of Gibraltar has announced plans for an extension to St Martin’s School to accommodate its growing population and replace the recently announced temporary facilities at Glacis.

The extension will cover approximately 1,900m² of internal space at ground level. It will include nine classrooms with accessible toilets, five hygiene rooms, a sensory hub with soft playrooms, Snoezelen and sensory gym facilities, as well as staff and administration offices, general storage, cleaners’ rooms, and a new staffroom. A lift and staircase will provide access from the ground floor to the top floor playgrounds.

At roof level, new playgrounds totalling around 400m² will be constructed, with covered areas to support the increased number of pupils. A dedicated vehicle drop-off and collection zone will also be included.

The extension has been designed based on specifications provided by the Senior Team of St Martin’s School and the Department of Education. GCArchitects, the original design team for the school, have been commissioned to lead the design of the new facilities.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “Once again this Government is proving its total commitment to our children and will meet its commitment to provide excellent facilities for a growing St Martin’s.”

“This will allow growth of the school for the next few years.”