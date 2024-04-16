Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th Apr, 2024

Extension to Commonwealth Essay Competition for university students

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
16th April 2024

The deadline for the Commonwealth Essay Competition has been extended to the Friday April 26 for University students attending University in the UK or Gibraltar.

Those who want to take part should write a short 500 word essay on the theme of “Why the Commonwealth is important to Gibraltar?” and submit this by email to commonwealth@gibraltar.gov.gi.

There is a £150 cash prize for the winning essay.

Submissions should contain the name, address, contact number, email address, age and the name of the educational institution as well as year of study.

The closing date for entries is 12 noon on Friday, April 26.

