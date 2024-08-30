Fair draws crowds with family fun and entertainment

As the fair is set to come to an end this weekend its popularity has not waned since last weekend when our photographer Johnny Bugeja was there to capture the excited look on children’s faces and families and friends enjoying the fun atmosphere.

The family Pavilion stage, organised by GibMedia Ltd, which has live entertainment from local acts all week is also proven to be popular with fair goers. Admission to the Pavilion is free.

The fair will run until Saturday, August 31 and rides are priced at £3.