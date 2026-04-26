Family Solidarity Raid delivers supplies to projects in Morocco

A Family Solidarity Raid involving Gibraltar volunteers from GibMaroc 4x4 and their children returned from Morocco earlier this month after delivering school stationery, toys, clothing and medical equipment to a series of community projects.

The trip was the fifth and included visits to three primary schools, an orphanage and a diabetes centre run by associations working with the group.

A total of 15 people took part with all participants joining as volunteers.

With support from local sponsor the EV Foundation, the group delivered 10 glucose testers and strips to an association supporting diabetes sufferers in Er-Rich.

There, the group also visited an orphanage where school stationery was delivered, with support from Quickfit Tyres, Essaouira Restaurant and Trico Printers, as well as football kit donated by Sevilla Football Club through Schmidt in Palmones.

The group also visited a school in the communal area of Tissagdelt in Errachidia, where children were given school stationery and toys.

A third school project was visited in Takojt, Merzouga, where the classroom has been built using empty plastic bottles.

During the trip, the group also visited nomadic families in the desert and distributed toys and clothes for children.

The final visit was to the 100% Mamans association in Tangier, where more school stationery was delivered along with toddler clothing, toys and sweets.

The organisers said the Family Raids also give member families the opportunity to integrate with local communities and children, describing it as a life experience based on sharing cultures.