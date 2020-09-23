Farewell to HMS Scimitar and HMS Sabre

HMS Scimitar and HMS Sabre were yesterday loaded onto the Royal Navy’s cargo ship, Anvil Point, for their voyage to the United Kingdom. The vessels first arrived in Gibraltar in 2003 and, for nearly 20 years, have been in service protecting British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

HMS Scimitar and HMS Sabre spent a decade in Northern Ireland before being transferred to Gibraltar. They are being replaced under a programme to upgrade the Royal Navy’s small boat flotilla.

HMS Pursuer and HMS Dasher were brought into Gibraltar in June and, after months of working alongside each other, they have permanently replaced HMS Scimitar and HMS Sabre in providing protection and demonstrating sovereignty in Gibraltar’s waters.