Feetham addresses Affiliation of Micro-European States at Gibraltar Finance Centre

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, addressed representatives of the Affiliation of Micro-European States during a meeting held at the Gibraltar Finance Centre on Thursday, November 6.

Mr Feetham welcomed the working group, hosted by the Gibraltar Deposit Guarantee Scheme, within the European Federation of Deposit Insurers (EFDI), which brought together delegates from deposit guarantee schemes and investor compensation schemes in the UK, Isle of Man, Guernsey, Jersey, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Malta and Andorra.

With the EFDI’s mission of contributing to the reinforcement of regional financial stability, in his engaging discussion with delegates, Minister Feetham highlighted Gibraltar’s steadfast commitment to robust financial safeguards and that it remains open, resilient and highly competitive on the global stage.

“It is a pleasure to have met the AMES working group and have the opportunity to showcase Gibraltar’s unwavering commitment to financial integrity, transparency, and business-friendly environment where success in built on confidence” he said.