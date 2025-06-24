Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Brexit

Feetham Brussels-bound for meetings ahead of European Parliament vote on EU high-risk list

By Brian Reyes
24th June 2025

The Gibraltar Government will be meeting with MEPs this week ahead of a vote in the European Parliament next month on Gibraltar’s removal from the EU’s list of high-risk jurisdictions with strategic deficiencies in their systems to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism. The Parliament is due to vote on a European Commission...

