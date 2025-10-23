Feetham hosts funds and private client events in London 

The Minister for Financial Services and Gaming, Nigel Feetham, hosted a high-profile event at the Royal Automobile Club on Pall Mall on Wednesday as part of Gibraltar Finance’s ongoing efforts to promote the Gibraltar’s strengths in investment management and private client services.

In opening the funds-focused breakfast event, Mr Feetham delivered a welcoming address highlighting Gibraltar’s continued innovation in the funds sector and the close collaboration between government, industry and the regulator.

The keynote address was delivered by Paul Bilikon, who discussed the increasing role of artificial intelligence in investment management and how technology is shaping fund strategies, risk management and operational efficiency.

A panel discussion followed, moderated by Jonathan Garcia, Chair of GFIA and Partner at ISOLAS.

The panel included Heather Adamson, Deputy Chair of GFIA and Head of Fiduciary at Ramparts; Sam Vatvani, Head of Funds at the GFSC; Marta Wyrobek, Head of Investor Relations at Sigil Fund; James Lasry, Partner at Hassans International Law Firm; and Jay Gomez, Partner at Triay Lawyers.

Panellists discussed developments in Gibraltar’s funds industry, including its regulatory framework, fund structures and strategic advantages for international managers and investors.

In the afternoon, guests attended a private client event focused on Gibraltar’s appeal to international families and high-net-worth individuals.

Ruth Parasol, a long-term Gibraltar resident and entrepreneur, was invited by Mr Feetham to address attendees.

She spoke about Gibraltar’s stability, international outlook and quality of life.

Mr Feetham then reaffirmed the jurisdiction’s commitment to providing a secure, transparent and well-regulated environment for private clients and family offices.

The event also featured an address by Iqbal Dhamarsi, Director at Chellcorp, who reflected on Gibraltar’s transformation and its appeal in terms of safety, talent, connectivity with the UK and Europe, and respect for confidentiality.

The final panel, moderated by Emma Lejeune, Chair of FCC and Partner at ISOLAS, included Steph Gemson, Founder of Tax Gem Chartered Tax Advisors; Marvin Cartwright, CEO of Bank J. Safra; Chris Moorcroft, Partner at Harbottle and Lewis; Rob Cohen, Managing Director of MJ Group International; and Oliver Andlaw, CEO of Aquarius Trust.

The discussion centred on the lifestyle benefits Gibraltar offers private clients.

“Together, these events reaffirmed Gibraltar’s growing reputation as a forward-thinking, innovative, and secure jurisdiction for funds and private client services,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“The events also marked the conclusion of a successful week of sectorial engagements in London, showcasing Gibraltar’s financial services expertise across multiple disciplines.”