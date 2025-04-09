Feetham promotes Gibraltar at the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, this week attended the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit (CTIS) in London.

The summit brought together senior government ministers and over 300 business leaders from across the Commonwealth to advance a shared agenda for inclusive trade and investment.

During a plenary discussion, Mr Feetham highlighted the role of technology in driving economic development. He emphasised Gibraltar’s consistent embrace of new technologies, from its early leadership in the online gaming and insurance sectors to more recent developments in Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), crypto, and digital finance.

Mr Feetham said: “I was delighted to be invited to CTIS to participate in plenary and roundtable discussions with ministers and industry leaders from across the Commonwealth.”

“It is important that we continue to promote Gibraltar on the international stage and to highlight the work being done in Gibraltar, not only in established sectors such as gaming and insurance, but also in emerging technologies such as AI and crypto.”

“The Commonwealth provides us with a great opportunity to engage and work collaboratively with other jurisdictions.”

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey, used the summit to present a clear agenda for the Commonwealth, placing trade and investment at the heart of Commonwealth renewal.

Mr Feetham was accompanied at the summit by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (Gibraltar) Country Director, Jared Peralta.