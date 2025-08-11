Feetham urges public to weigh service expectations against cost
Nigel Feetham, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, is unabashedly proud of his tax policies and their impact on Gibraltar’s public finances in the last financial year. Enforcement and compliance work to address the ‘tax gap’ – meaning the difference between what the tax authority believes is owed and what is actually collected -...
