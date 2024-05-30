Feetham visits financial services firm Extracover Insurance Company Limited

The Minister of Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, recently accepted an invitation to visit Extracover Insurance Company Limited (EICL), a Gibraltar insurance company licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Commission.

The company is part of the Zego group, a technology and data driven insurance business. Mr Feetham took time to talk to the team, listen the company’s plans and in turn explained the Government’s policy in respect of the financial services sector.

He noted that from just three employees in 2023, the company will grow to ten by the end of 2024.

“I have repeated more often than I can remember that as a matter of Government policy we want to grow the financial sectors in Gibraltar in a safe and secure manner but that there must also be an economic contribution to the jurisdiction and an emphasis on local talent development,” he said.

“I was pleased to have met with Andy and his team as part of my outreach programme.”

Managing Director Andy Wright said: "We were delighted that Minister Feetham took time from his busy schedule to meet the team. The team were inspired by the energy, enthusiasm and passion the Minister has for the financial services sector and Gibraltar. We are excited about our plans for the future and in line with the Minister’s policy are committed to support the growth of talent within Gibraltar and make a valuable contribution to the Gibraltar economy.”

“We look forward to continuing to engage with the Government of Gibraltar, our regulator and the wider community."

Separately, Mr Feetham received a visit from Sten Saar, the Group CEO.