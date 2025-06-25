Final call for questions on treaty via official email channel

The Government of Gibraltar has issued a final call for public questions regarding the proposed EU–UK agreement on Gibraltar, which are being accepted via the dedicated email address: ukeutreaty@gibraltar.gov.gi.

The initiative has seen significant engagement, with over 1,000 questions submitted to date. The Government noted that while enquiries continue to be received, many focus on a limited number of recurring themes.

To manage the volume of submissions efficiently, a cut-off date for new questions has been set for midnight on Friday July 4, 2025. All questions received before this deadline will be answered by Friday July 25, 2025.

As previously announced, a document containing responses to frequently asked questions will also be published following this process.

The Government emphasised that the email account is intended solely for queries directly related to the EU–UK agreement. Questions concerning other areas of government policy should be directed to the relevant departments through their respective official channels.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit any remaining treaty-related questions before the deadline and are reminded to rely on official information issued by the Governments of Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.