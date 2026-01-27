Final reminder for entries to Sovereign Young Artist Competition 2026

Young artists have been reminded that entries for the Sovereign Young Artist Competition 2026 close on Friday January 30 2026.

The competition is delivered by the Sovereign Art Foundation in partnership with Gibraltar Cultural Services and is open to young people aged 11 to 24, with two categories: the SAF Students Prize for ages 11 to 18, and the Young Adult Prize for ages 19 to 24.

The competition aims to encourage creativity, support emerging talent and provide young artists in Gibraltar with opportunities for recognition, professional experience and public exhibition.

The Minister for Culture and Youth, Christian Santos, said: ““I am delighted Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Sovereign Art Foundation, two stalwart supporters of the arts, especially for young people, are collaborating on this Young Artist Competition.”

“As Minister for Culture and Youth, these initiatives are exactly what I want to be supporting. Giving young people the direction and opportunities early on to express themselves, be creative and hopefully give them the encouragement to want to dedicate themselves to a future career in the arts.”

“Given the amount of talent in Gibraltar, I do not envy the position of the judges.”

“I want to thank these professionals for giving of their time and expertise to this competition. My message to the artists, work hard, commit to developing your talents and interests, and above all, believe in yourselves.”

The competition will culminate in two public exhibitions in March and April 2026, where shortlisted finalists will be able to showcase their work to the wider community. A prizegiving ceremony will take place during the April exhibition.

A range of cash prizes will be awarded across both age categories, with additional grants supporting local school art departments. In the student category, the SAF Judges’ Prize for ages 11 to 18 will award £800 to the artist and £2,000 to their school, while the SAF Public Vote Prize for the same age group will award £400 to the artist and £1,000 to their school. Both of these winners will also be entered into the Sovereign Art Foundation Global Students Prize.

The Alwani Foundation Award will offer £500 for artists aged 11 to 16, up to Year 11. In the young adult category for ages 19 to 24, the Ministry of Culture Award will be £1,000, with the AquaGib Second Prize set at £500.

Entries must be submitted online by Friday January 30 2026 via www.sovereignartfoundation.com/sp-gibraltar/

The Sovereign Art Foundation and Gibraltar Cultural Services have encouraged all eligible young people with an interest in the visual arts to submit their work ahead of the closing deadline.