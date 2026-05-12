Government publishes new food delivery regulations

The Government has published new regulations to establish a formal licensing framework for food delivery services in Gibraltar, including requirements for driver permits, branded uniforms and business registers.

The Food Delivery Service Regulations 2026 appoint the Transport Commission as the Food Delivery Licensing Authority, with responsibility for overseeing matters relating to the regulations under the Food Delivery Service Act.

Under the new measures, applicants for permits must provide contact details and employment paperwork with a food delivery business.

Each permit will be assigned a unique driver number and will remain valid until April 1 following the date of issue.

Food delivery businesses will be required to provide delivery staff with branded uniforms and, where applicable, branded delivery boxes.

They must also keep a register of all delivery workers engaged by them, which must be made available for inspection by authorised persons.

Delivery workers must wear the uniform while on duty and clearly display both their unique driver number and permit so they can be readily seen by the public.

Failure to comply with the requirements may result in a fixed penalty notice of £300.

Authorised persons, including police officers and specifically appointed officials, will have powers to stop vehicles and inspect business registers to check compliance.

The Government said all current cards will be extended to September 1 while work continues on the development of an online application system.

Any permits required before September 1 can be applied for at the Customer Care Hub at 323 Main Street.

The hub is open Monday to Thursday from 8.30am to 3pm and on Friday from 8.30am to 2.30pm, excluding public holidays.

The Minister for Environment and Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: "The introduction of these regulations is a significant step in professionalising the local food delivery industry. This new system ensures that drivers are properly identified and that businesses take responsibility for their staff, providing a safer and more reliable service for customers and drivers alike."