Firefighters owed support and investment, not just praise, GSD says 

The GSD has commended the courage and commitment of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and the Airport Fire and Rescue Service during the blaze at One Bayside, but said investment should continue into the service including a new fire station.

Joelle Ladislaus, Shadow Minister for Emergency Services, said the Government should provide firefighters with purpose-built training areas given the complexity of Gibraltar with incidents at sea, the nature reserve and densely populated urban areas.

“The incident which firefighters responded to on Wednesday clearly presented an enormous challenge, reflected both in the number of firefighters despatched to the scene and the need to call upon the AFRS to assist,” she said in a statement.

“The sheer bravery and professionalism of those who attended the scene did not go unnoticed."

"Gibraltar saw the very best of its fire and rescue services.”

“Gratitude, however, must be accompanied by tangible support.”

She said the service needs to have the modern equipment, facilities and resources to enable it to continue responding to the needs of Gibraltar, which presents unique challenges due to the landscape and geographical location.

“Unlike other fire and rescue services around the world, our firefighters must be trained and ready to respond to incidents at sea, within the nature reserve and in densely populated urban areas, like Wednesday’s blaze was situated in,” Ms Ladislaus said.

The GSD said investment in the GFRS should extend beyond equipment and training.

"It should also include the new fire station which the Government has now been promising for 15 years, and which should provide firefighters with purpose-built training areas and space to store appliances and equipment, like the aerial ladder, which is yet to arrive in Gibraltar, and for which there is a clear need given the increase in the number of high-rise buildings," Ms Ladislaus said.

She added that the recent incident is a reminder of the vital role which local firefighters play in keeping Gibraltar safe, and the sacrifices that they make to ensure that they do so.

“Simple praise for their efforts is not enough; they are owed support and investment so that they are in the best position when the next incident arises,” she added.