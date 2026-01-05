Float builders overcome rain and wind to deliver Three Kings spectacle 

Gibraltar celebrated the Three Kings Cavalcade on Monday evening, with the downpour over the weekend not dampening the spirits of those volunteers who spent the festive break working on their floats.

The Cavalcade was led by the Three Kings, namely Dylan Ferrar as Melchior, Gerry Martinez as Gasper and Simon Hamdane as Balthazar.

The crowds were delighted as floats made their way down Main Street. Sweets were distributed by Gibraltar Cultural Services staff at 7pm and the floats began to make their way down at 7.30pm.

This year’s winners in the Senior category were: 1st Prize went to We Are Family for their float themed on Lilo and Stitch; 2nd Prize to El Martillo with Jaws; and 3rd Prize to the Gibraltar Post Office for Postman Pat.

The Junior winners were: 1st Prize Roberts Family with Madagascar; 2nd Prize went to the Gibraltar Youth Service for Lilo and Stitch; and 3rd Prize to the Parents and Child Society and their Gruffalos.

The floats included GJBS with their Nativity scene, Musicians Association Gibraltar with Believe, Mystical Gardens by LOL Productions, an Enchanted Forest from the Horticultural Society, and floats from the Dance Sequence Association and the Cricket Association.

Childline Gibraltar had Charlie Bear as the focus of their float, and walking floats were provided by the Happy Vibes Support Group, St Paul’s School and Rock a Banana.

The Sea Scouts Band, 1st/4th Scouts Band, the Gibraltar Regiment Band and the Re-enactment Band and Drums performed during the Cavalcade.

Miss Gibraltar 2025 Julia Horne, who recently counted in the New Year at Casemates, also took part waving to the crowds.

The Gibraltar’s Parent and Child Society brought beloved children’s literature to life with their Gruffalo and Friends parade float.

One of the float creators, Helen Mumford, said that the float had been developed primarily by a team of dedicated women.

The float features scenes from five popular Julia Donaldson stories: The Gruffalo, A Squash and a Squeeze, Room on the Broom, Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book, and Stick Man. Walking behind were children and parents with tambourines, costumes and flags.

Planning for the ambitious project began last January, with detailed design and construction work ramping up in September.

“So basically, we've all spent a lot of Christmas, New Year, either avoiding or away from our families, building the float,” said Ms Mumford.

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office had an aptly themed float featuring Postman Pat.

Director of postal services Peter Linares told the Chronicle: “Postman Pat is based on the children's TV program, and it's the theme that the group down at the centre chose for this year's cavalcade.”

“We've been involved since October. But everything's sort of happened and came in place over the last three or four days.”

He added that there was a core group putting in long hours to make their vision come to fruition.

Thomas Tunbridge from Gibraltar Rugby spoke about the sport's community-focused theme, emphasising respect, inclusivity, discipline, enjoyment, and excellence.

He highlighted that rugby was a way of life, welcoming all regardless of skill, age, or gender, as long as players are brave and friendly.

“Everyone's got a place in rugby, no matter how good, no matter how bad you are, no matter what experience you've got, no matter what age you are, no matter what gender you are, we really couldn't care less, as long as you're brave, willing to be friends with everyone else on the pitch,” he said.

“It's a sport which is, yes, can be very rough, but we all go afterwards to have a meal or a drink afterwards with the opposition and fans from any country, who can sit together in the stands drinking alcohol, never any fights.”

The float aimed to showcase these values by featuring different age groups and genders.

“We'll have children here from the age of four, hopefully to 18, plus ladies from our women's team will be walking on the float as well,” he said.

“The idea is having everyone from all our different age groups and different genders all be part of that idea of respect and inclusivity, which is what rugby is all about.”

“We just want to be part of the community and show the community that we're there, and if they want to join in a sport that will teach those values to their children, we're there for them.”

The Balloqui Family float was themed on Lilo and Stitch this year.

Zyna Smith said the preparation for the float began in September, with most of the work done at home, before the final setup that took place over two weeks at the coach park.

Despite adverse weather conditions, the team has managed well, she said, adding that were about 30 people involved, including those walking alongside the float.

“We usually start at home, because we've only got nearly two weeks to do everything down at the coach Park,” she said.

“Since September, we've been organising the costumes and then doing things at home and then we've got two weeks, like I said, to do everything, to set up everything.”

“It's gone well, but the weather wasn't good. It's been raining a lot. It's been really cold, but we've made it.”

Transitions Dance Academy created the Disney Magic float, which features elements from Aladdin, Lion King, Mulan, and The Little Mermaid.

The float, primarily composed of sets, was assembled with the help of others over the weekend.

Gilliane Alman said it was difficult as it’s a busy time of year for everyone, but that some parents and her sister and brother-in-law had helped.

Work on the float itself started on Saturday as they already had a number of props prepared, having used them in shows previously.

“We've done it Saturday and Sunday, but it's been quite a challenge because of the weather,” she said.

“We sort of covered everything on Saturday and, on Sunday morning when we arrived, all the sides had ripped because of the wind, so we had to redo everything again."

Approximately 30 people participated in the float, including dancers on their moving ‘stage’.

Hedley Trico described himself as the labour, not the imagination behind the Generous Hearts float, Dancing Queen, a float that brings together a number of members from the same family.

“It is not my idea, it’s my daughter’s and my wife’s. There's a lot of family involved,” he said.

He first started work on the float a month ago and everything was going okay until Storm Francis battered the Rock over the weekend.

“We had to move the trailer. It was getting too much because of the wind breaking things, plants everywhere. But we managed to change spaces,” he said.