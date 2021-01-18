Football rolls out in support of frontlines

Both the Gibraltar FA and Lynx FC were among the first football organisations to step forward in support of the frontlines this past week providing support through the delivery of free pizzas.

As Gibraltar entered one of its saddest weeks since the start of the global pandemic with the death toll rising on a near daily basis the Gibraltar FA supplied frontline workers with pizza at both the GHA and ERS.

“We are happy to have delivered pizzas once again to our frontline heroes at the GHA & ERS. This is just a small token of appreciation for all the amazing work they are doing during this pandemic,” wrote the Gibraltar FA on their social media pages.

Lynx FC, owned by Albert Parody, this weekend followed suit delivering pizzas to the frontline workers at ERS.

This weekend was due to have seen football return from its winter break only to be halted once again by a lockdown. Clubs this weekend were seen turning their focus away from football and towards the community as they joined in support of frontline workers.

Lincoln Red Imps, one of the top clubs in the league on Sunday reacting to the announcement of the thirteen deaths which Gibraltar had suffered over the weekend by standing in solidarity with families and frontline workers as they issued their condolences.

“As the number of deaths rise in #Gibraltar, we would like to remember all those who have sadly lost their lives to COVID-19. Our deepest condolences to all those families. #StayHomeSaveLives,” said a statement on their social media pages.



Images courtesy Gibraltar FA, Lynx FC and Lincoln Red Imps FC

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.