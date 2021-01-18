Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Jan, 2021

Football rolls out in support of frontlines

By Stephen Ignacio
18th January 2021

Both the Gibraltar FA and Lynx FC were among the first football organisations to step forward in support of the frontlines this past week providing support through the delivery of free pizzas.
As Gibraltar entered one of its saddest weeks since the start of the global pandemic with the death toll rising on a near daily basis the Gibraltar FA supplied frontline workers with pizza at both the GHA and ERS.
“We are happy to have delivered pizzas once again to our frontline heroes at the GHA & ERS. This is just a small token of appreciation for all the amazing work they are doing during this pandemic,” wrote the Gibraltar FA on their social media pages.
Lynx FC, owned by Albert Parody, this weekend followed suit delivering pizzas to the frontline workers at ERS.
This weekend was due to have seen football return from its winter break only to be halted once again by a lockdown. Clubs this weekend were seen turning their focus away from football and towards the community as they joined in support of frontline workers.
Lincoln Red Imps, one of the top clubs in the league on Sunday reacting to the announcement of the thirteen deaths which Gibraltar had suffered over the weekend by standing in solidarity with families and frontline workers as they issued their condolences.
“As the number of deaths rise in #Gibraltar, we would like to remember all those who have sadly lost their lives to COVID-19. Our deepest condolences to all those families. #StayHomeSaveLives,” said a statement on their social media pages.


Images courtesy Gibraltar FA, Lynx FC and Lincoln Red Imps FC

