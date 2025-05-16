For Gib firefighters, resources are main challenge
Resourcing is the biggest challenge currently facing firefighting and fire safety on the Rock, Colin Ramirez, Chief Fire Officer of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS), said on Thursday. When Mr Ramirez talks about resources, he is referring to everything from personnel to equipment. Gibraltar continues to grow and many new developments are getting...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here