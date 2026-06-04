Former teacher ‘coerced and controlled’ teenager he was allegedly abusing, court hears
A former teacher and Scout leader “coerced and controlled” a young teenage boy that he allegedly sexually abused for several years, the Supreme Court was told on Wednesday. Clayton Busto, 43, denies 19 charges of sexual offences against children involving four alleged victims, some dating as far back 2007. In live evidence to the Supreme Court on the third day of his...
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