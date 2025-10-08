Fourth annual Gibraltar Schools Mental Health Festival to focus on happiness and parental wellbeing

The Department of Education, with the support of GibSams, has announced the fourth annual Gibraltar Schools Mental Health Festival, which will take place from October 8 to 10, 2025. This year’s theme is Mental Health: What Makes You Happy?

The festival will include a range of activities across Gibraltar’s schools aimed at encouraging open discussions about mental health and equipping pupils with strategies to maintain wellbeing. Building on previous years, the event continues to address topics relevant to young people and their families.

Two guests from the UK, wellbeing organisation Project OK and parenting expert Sue Atkins, will lead sessions for children, parents, carers and educators focusing on practical support and modern challenges.

The festival was officially launched on October 7 at Xapo Bank in Casemates.

A key focus this year is parental wellbeing. A series of free events has been organised for parents and carers, offering practical advice and expert insight:

Emotional wellbeing: Keeping mentally strong for our children and the power of movement

Delivered by Project OK

Date and time: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 7pm to 8.30pm

Venue: Bayside School

Raising happy healthy children in a digital world

Delivered by Sue Atkins

Date and time: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 11am to 12pm

Venue: Calpe Rowing Club

The top five digital challenges for parents — and how to solve them

Delivered by Sue Atkins

Date and time: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 7pm to 8pm

Venue: Bayside School

A professional development session for teachers and invited guests will also take place on October 8 to support their work in promoting positive mental health in schools.

The Director of Education, Keri Scott, said: “We are thrilled to launch the fourth Schools Mental Health Festival, an initiative that has become a cornerstone of our commitment to children and community wellbeing.”

“This year’s theme of Mental Health: What Makes You Happy? encourages a positive and proactive approach to mental health. We are incredibly grateful to our international experts, Project OK and Sue Atkins, for sharing their knowledge, and to GibSams for their invaluable sponsorship which makes this event possible.”

A representative from GibSams said: “GibSams is honoured to sponsor this vital community initiative.

“Opening up conversations about mental health and equipping parents and children with practical coping strategies is at the very heart of our mission. We believe this festival will have a lasting positive impact on families throughout Gibraltar.”

Attendance for the parent and carer sessions is free, but places are limited. Registration is required and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents are encouraged to register through the links provided by schools and GibSams.