Sun 8th Feb, 2026

Local News

Fourth day of storm aid sees MarocAtlas team back in Tesorrillo

By Eyleen Gomez
8th February 2026

The team from MarocAtlas 4x4 have just returned to the Rock having spent yet another day assisting in the post storm efforts across in St Martin del Tesorrillo.

Alfred Balban told the Chronicle on Sunday evening, "We have just got back from another day in Tesorrillo."

"We collected some provisions as planned from the Racket Centre in Sotogrande, which was delivered to the San Martin del Tesorrillo town hall."

"After that the volunteers, Demis Galiano, Greg Blackburn, Karrim Bruzon, Stephen Danino and myself went to help with our friend Paco Preito to clear the furniture from one of the houses that had had over a metre and a half water inside"

"Everything has to be thrown away."

A chance for a small respite in the day allowed the men to have a coffee with other volunteers, prompting Mr Balban to once again thank the residents of St Martin del Tesorrillo for their hospitality.

Thanks was not just being given but also received as the mayor of San Martin del Tesorrillo, Jesus Fernandez Rey, thanked MarocAtlas for their efforts and donations.

Saturday marked the fourth day in a row that members of MarocAtlas provided assistance to the Spanish storm relief efforts.

This coming week, volunteers from MarocAtlas will return to assist further and in some cases to transport furniture to those in need. Donations are being made by the public at the Racket Centre in Sotogrande and the teams, together with the mayor, will deliver them to those in need.

"We will be going back once the mayor contacts us, its gives them time to clean up the houses and get the list of families which will be beneficiaries of the furniture donated," said Mr Balban.

Those wishing to help can contact Mr Balban on 54031219.

