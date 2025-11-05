Frank Carreras re-elected President of ESSA

Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association President Frank Carreras was recently re-elected as President of the European Small States Athletics Association (ESSA).

Mr. Carreras has been president of the association for several years, with his work with the ESSA leading to his appointment as a member of the European Athletics Council.

He also currently serves as one of the members of the Governance & Integrity Commission of European Athletics, a role he will continue to hold until 2027 as part of the European Athletics Council.

In the meantime the GAAA held the first of seven Road Races which will form the Road Runners League.

This Sunday saw the 4km run, one of the shortest distances in the seven race league season with a large number of runners competing. Details of the race and winners will be published in the coming days.

An eventful day saw GAAA officials thank the volunteers who marshalled the race and kept runners safe, this even though there were some instances in which driver’s impatience marred the event putting safety to one side.