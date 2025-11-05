Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Frank Carreras re-elected President of ESSA

By Stephen Ignacio
5th November 2025

Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association President Frank Carreras was recently re-elected as President of the European Small States Athletics Association (ESSA).
Mr. Carreras has been president of the association for several years, with his work with the ESSA leading to his appointment as a member of the European Athletics Council.
He also currently serves as one of the members of the Governance & Integrity Commission of European Athletics, a role he will continue to hold until 2027 as part of the European Athletics Council.
In the meantime the GAAA held the first of seven Road Races which will form the Road Runners League.
This Sunday saw the 4km run, one of the shortest distances in the seven race league season with a large number of runners competing. Details of the race and winners will be published in the coming days.
An eventful day saw GAAA officials thank the volunteers who marshalled the race and kept runners safe, this even though there were some instances in which driver’s impatience marred the event putting safety to one side.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest fugitive wanted for murder as he tried to enter Gib

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish complaint over Eastside project sent back to La Linea court on appeal - report 

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Features

Newly exposed base of Spanish wall reveals the extents of Gibraltar’s ‘second line of defence’

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Local News

Hook to hold ‘once in a lifetime’ open studio tomorrow 

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Local News

Over 3,000 register for Bishop-elect’s Victoria Stadium ordination

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
U19 squad for European Championship qualifiers announced alongside senior and U21s

5th November 2025

Sports
Gibraltar U23s beat Jamaica - Match Report

5th November 2025

Sports
Stella Gotal to lead Gibraltar against her own nation

5th November 2025

Sports
Nine-goal thriller between College and Lynx

5th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025