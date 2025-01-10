Fraud reports in 2024 total £7.5m, RGP confirms
Gibraltar logged fraud reports totalling £7.5m last year, the Royal Gibraltar Police said as it confirmed a sharp increase in the number of incidents. Reports of fraud increased by a third last year when compared to 2023 and the RGP have reminded the public not to share personal details over the phone. Savvy international fraudsters...
