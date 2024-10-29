French man wanted by Interpol remanded pending extradition papers
A French man intercepted by the Royal Gibraltar Police at the Port on Sunday night who is wanted by Interpol for various suspected drug offences appeared before the Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. The court heard an application from the Crown to keep Omar Bakkali, 40, remanded in custody pending extradition papers from Interpol in Paris....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here