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Mon 25th May, 2026

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Sports

Europa make perfect ending with 5-0 win

By Stephen Ignacio
25th May 2026

Europa Women’s hockey completed their participation in the Women’s EuroHockey Challenge I tournament in Poland with what could only be described as a perfect finish.

Facing Copenhagen HC, and after their historic first victory at this level the previous day, Europa were playing to stay in the division. Defeat would likely have sent them into the lower division next season.

Goals in every quarter secured what was another historic moment for the hockey club, providing further proof of their fast development which has established them as one of Gibraltar’s top female hockey sides this decade.

Europa set the tone with an early goal from the ever-present Alexandra Casciaro in the sixth minute.

This was soon followed in the second quarter with two consecutive goals within the space of three minutes.

Ana De Torres struck first in the 20th minute, with Reghhann Mascarenhas-Olivero hitting Europa’s third and making their path to victory more comfortable.

With a three-goal lead as they entered the half-time break, Europa set about adding to their score in the third quarter.

Kate Gourley added to her overall tally in the competition with a 45th-minute goal, completing her brace for the match in the 49th minute as Europa converted a penalty corner.

Finishing with a clean sheet, Europa ended fifth in the tournament, setting the standards for next season where they will be defending their place in EuroHockey once again as Gibraltar’s league champions.

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