GACO and ENFCO announce 'Beyond the Checklist' conference

The Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers (GACO), in collaboration with the European Network for Compliance Officers (ENFCO), has announced a half-day conference focused on tackling the “subtle, systemic roots of corporate corruption”.

The event, titled “Beyond the Checklist: Disrupting the Normalisation of Corruption in European Compliance,” which will take place on November 20, 2025, at the Sunborn, is designed for senior Compliance Officers, MLROs, and Risk Management Professionals across Europe seeking practical, implementable strategies to enhance integrity within their organisations.

The Conference aims to focus on everyday risks in corporate life, “those invisible cases where corruption and bribery can quietly go unnoticed if not actively confronted,” said a statement from organisers.

The conference will be officially opened by Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham.

Who said: “Gibraltar’s strength as an international financial centre is grounded in our firm commitment to high standards of compliance.”

“Events such as this, co-hosted by GACO and ENFCO, play an important role in reinforcing that commitment.”

“They equip professionals not only to meet regulatory expectations, but to contribute to a culture that promotes sound judgement, transparency, and good governance across the sector. This proactive focus is essential to maintaining confidence and competitiveness in an evolving global environment.”

The conference features three experts, namely Dr José Hernandez who will tackle the systemic and governance angle, exposing how cultural decay and governance blind spots lead to systemic leakage.

Ben Lyttleton, who will focus on the behavioural and team culture angle, offering tools to combat groupthink and foster a high-integrity "upstander" culture.

And Antonio Baquero, an investigative editor who will share the investigative and transactional angle, teaching delegates how to identify "New Generation Red Flags" in complex cross-border schemes.

The half-day event will conclude with the official launch of the GACO/ENFCO White Book on European Bribery and Corruption Inquiries, a practical resource for compliance professionals.

The Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers (GACO) is the professional body representing compliance professionals in Gibraltar. GACO works to promote professional standards, best practices, and knowledge sharing across the compliance community.

The European Network for Compliance Officers (ENFCO) is a collaborative platform dedicated to advancing the compliance profession and ethical business conduct across Europe.